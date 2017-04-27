Not-guilty plea for doc in Detroit genital mutilation case - WNEM TV 5

Not-guilty plea for doc in Detroit genital mutilation case

DETROIT (AP) -

A not-guilty plea has been entered for a Detroit-area doctor charged with performing genital mutilation on two Minnesota girls in a first-of-its-kind case in the United States.

Dr. Jumana Nagarwala appeared in Detroit federal court Thursday, a day after being indicted.

She's charged with six crimes, including conspiracy to bring the girls across state lines. It carries a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Nagarwala is charged with performing genital mutilation on the two 7-year-old girls in February at a suburban Detroit clinic owned by another doctor, who also is charged.

Nagarwala and the Minnesota girls' families belong to a Muslim sect called Dawoodi Bohra. Defense attorney Shannon Smith says she performed a religious ritual, not genital mutilation.

Separately, Henry Ford Hospital says Nagarwala has been fired.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

