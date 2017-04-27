Allergy season in full swing

Birds and rain are not the only thing that come back with the spring.

Sneezing, wheezing and itchy eyes are also a part of the season if you suffer from allergies.

If you've thought this allergy season packed an unusually strong punch, you are not alone.

Lori Cooper said the blooming flowers are not only a sure sign of warmer weather, but a reminder that allergy season is here.

"This has been a rough season. Spring kinda started early and you feel the seasonal pollens," Cooper said.

Dr. Johnathan Herbal, allergy specialist in Midland, broke down how the 2017 allergy season is playing out in Mid-Michigan.

"We're in the height of the season, escalating now. So you are seeing tree pollens currently, along with our wet weather we're having a lot of mold spores being produced right now," Herbal said.

He said it's not necessarily worse or better than seasons in the past, but more confusing.

"We didn't get a cold winter this year and freezing temps. So it was kinda lukewarm through the winter period, which made people's allergies worse than normal. We also had a slight increase in temperatures in February with that 70 degree weather, which made pollens spurt at that point in time," Herbal said.

Cooper said she has been feeling it.

"The sneezing, the coughing, the watery eyes. It's miserable blowing your nose all the time," she said.

There are some things people with allergies can do to get some relief.

"Doing over the counter medications for the time being, nasal rinses, antihistamines. If that doesn't work you can always talk with your primary care doctor. They can try to help you and if not you can always go to a specialist," Herbal said.

