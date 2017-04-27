Flint residents upset about mess left behind after pipe replacement

Replacing lead pipes has become a priority in the ongoing Flint water crisis.

According to some residents, once the job is done workers move on to the next home and leave the previous property in disarray.

Lead tainted pipes have been replaced at more than 700 homes throughout Flint. Pipes are slated to be replaced across the city in the years to come.

Residents on Campbell Street said they are upset with what contractors are leaving behind.

"Everywhere you go there are holes. You know, people are getting hurt. My kids are trying to play in the dirt. It's just bad out here," said Jose Cantu, resident.

Residents said the work was done several months ago, but the workers haven't been back since.

"The guy told me when he came out that he was going to replace them that it would be a couple of days. That they were going to dig the ground up, replace the pipes and then come back out and immediately do the grounds. But they ain't been back to do nothing," Cantu said.

Residents said they are happy to have had their pipes replaced, but they didn't think it would leave a mess behind.

They said contractor WT Stevens replaced their pipes. TV reached out to the company to see if they had plans to fix the damage, but have not heard back.

"You think they could actually replace the roads when they were done, you know. It took them two to three weeks to actually fill it properly, come back, roll it over with their machines. You know, flatten it out. And it's still not even done properly," said Taylor McLean, resident.

Work is currently underway to replace pipes leading to 6,000 homes this year.

