Police: Moped operator in critical condition after crash

FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

A man is in critical condition after he laid his moped down Thursday afternoon.

It happened about 12:20 p.m. on Court Street near Maxine Street in Flint.

The 47-year-old man had to stop abruptly to avoid rear ending another vehicle, police said.

The man laid the moped down, striking his head. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, police said.

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

If you witnessed the crash you are asked to call Sgt. Jason Groulx at 810-237-6811.

The crash remains under investigation.

