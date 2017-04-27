Drivers looking forward to increased speed limits, others concer - WNEM TV 5

Drivers looking forward to increased speed limits, others concerned

Posted: Updated:
Posted By Brianna Owczarzak, Digital producer
Connect
By Alana Holland, TV5 Reporter
Connect
(Source: WNEM) (Source: WNEM)
BAY COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Speed limits are about to go up on a number of roads in Mid-Michigan.

A lot of drivers already drive over the speed limit.

"Most people go 80," said Blake Faraj, driver.

Most drivers believe the posted 70 mile per hour speed limit has some leeway. Many believe if you go a little over the speed limit chances are you will not get pulled over by police.

"You've got the five limit down. I'll stay like 73 or something like that," said Alina Bond, driver.

Starting May 1, the speed limit is going up in some places. On I-75 north of US-10 the speed limit will increase to 75 miles per hour all the way to Sault St. Marie.

It also raises the speed limit for trucks in those areas to 65 miles per hour.

"It won't make any difference. I've lived in Michigan most my life and everyone drives 80/85. If you drive 75 here you get passed," said Larry Keeler, driver.

Some drivers worry the increased speed limit could encourage more people to push the speed limit and drive even faster.

"As soon as I hit the freeway it's NASCAR. Everyone thinks they're NASCAR drivers," said Mike Mathieu, driver.

Others aren't worried and are excited to get where they're going even faster.

"There's long stretches where people are just going straight. Makes sense for people to go faster," said Blake Faraj, driver.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Now hiring at Amazon: Thousands of people in 1 day

    Now hiring at Amazon: Thousands of people in 1 day

    Thursday, July 27 2017 4:39 AM EDT2017-07-27 08:39:22 GMT
    In this Oct. 18, 2010 file photo, an Amazon.com package is prepared for shipment by a United Parcel Service driver in Palo Alto, Calif. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)In this Oct. 18, 2010 file photo, an Amazon.com package is prepared for shipment by a United Parcel Service driver in Palo Alto, Calif. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

    Amazon is looking for 50,000 people, with unemployment at a 16-year low and wages barely moving'.

    More >

    Amazon is looking for 50,000 people, with unemployment at a 16-year low and wages barely moving'.

    More >

  • 1 dead in motorcycle accident

    1 dead in motorcycle accident

    Friday, July 28 2017 4:55 PM EDT2017-07-28 20:55:48 GMT
    (Source: WNEM)(Source: WNEM)

    A 38-year-old Saginaw man is dead after colliding his motorcycle with a minivan Friday afternoon.

    More >

    A 38-year-old Saginaw man is dead after colliding his motorcycle with a minivan Friday afternoon.

    More >

  • Michelle Obama discusses emotional scars from critics

    Michelle Obama discusses emotional scars from critics

    Saturday, July 29 2017 8:52 PM EDT2017-07-30 00:52:40 GMT
    Michelle Obama says breaking the glass ceiling in becoming the first black first lady left a few lasting emotional scars.    Obama spoke at an event for the Women's Foundation of Colorado in Denver on Wednesday night. The Denver Post reports Obama said she was hurt "knowing that after eight years of working really hard for this country, there are still people who won't see me for what I am because of my skin color." The Post says she referenced people calling ...More >
    Michelle Obama says breaking the glass ceiling in becoming the first black first lady left a few lasting emotional scars.    Obama spoke at an event for the Women's Foundation of Colorado in Denver on Wednesday night. The Denver Post reports Obama said she was hurt "knowing that after eight years of working really hard for this country, there are still people who won't see me for what I am because of my skin color." The Post says she referenced people calling ...More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.