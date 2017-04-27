Drivers looking forward to increased speed limits, others concerned

Speed limits are about to go up on a number of roads in Mid-Michigan.

A lot of drivers already drive over the speed limit.

"Most people go 80," said Blake Faraj, driver.

Most drivers believe the posted 70 mile per hour speed limit has some leeway. Many believe if you go a little over the speed limit chances are you will not get pulled over by police.

"You've got the five limit down. I'll stay like 73 or something like that," said Alina Bond, driver.

Starting May 1, the speed limit is going up in some places. On I-75 north of US-10 the speed limit will increase to 75 miles per hour all the way to Sault St. Marie.

It also raises the speed limit for trucks in those areas to 65 miles per hour.

"It won't make any difference. I've lived in Michigan most my life and everyone drives 80/85. If you drive 75 here you get passed," said Larry Keeler, driver.

Some drivers worry the increased speed limit could encourage more people to push the speed limit and drive even faster.

"As soon as I hit the freeway it's NASCAR. Everyone thinks they're NASCAR drivers," said Mike Mathieu, driver.

Others aren't worried and are excited to get where they're going even faster.

"There's long stretches where people are just going straight. Makes sense for people to go faster," said Blake Faraj, driver.

