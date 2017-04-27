Genesee County man wins $172K playing lottery

A Genesee County man won more than $172,000 playing the Fantasy 5.

He won the game's jackpot on Wednesday by matching all five numbers - 07, 25, 26, 28, 34.

The man, who wished to remain anonymous, bought his ticket at the Meijer store on the 2400 block of W. Hill Road in Flint.

“After I saw I matched all five numbers, I called my wife so she could double check my ticket. My wife was skeptical, and said we should wait until the morning to make sure we were reading it right," the player said.

Once they saw the winning numbers on the morning news they drove to Lansing to collect their prize.

The 80-year-old Marine veteran plans to use the money to pay off his bills and save the remainder, according to Michigan Lottery.

“We live day-to-day, and winning this is a weight off our shoulders, but it won’t change the way we live,” the winner said.

