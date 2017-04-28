Pow! Zap! Boom! It’s National Superhero Day!

It’s a bird. It’s a plane. It’s National Superhero Day!

National Superhero Day was created in 1995 by Marvel Comics employees. It’s celebrated annually on April 28 and honors superheroes, both real and fictional.

Batman, Superman, Captain America, Wonder Woman, Iron Man, Hulk and Spiderman are just some of the superheroes whose names are recognized on the special day.

Even though they’re fictional, these icons serve as great role models for kids by protecting the community while fighting evil.

Our real-life superheroes may not have super powers or wear capes, but they are also great role models who serve and protect.

Military personnel, police officers and firefighters are just a few of the heroes who protect the community on a daily basis.

So, take your favorite superhero to lunch today and say thank you for all they do. Post photos on social media using #NationalSuperheroDay.

