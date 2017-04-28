High wind warning issued for Mackinac Bridge

A high wind warning has been issued for the Mackinac Bridge.

The warning was issued due to winds buffeting the Straits area, and means vulnerable vehicles should proceed with caution.

Vulnerable vehicles include pickup trucks with campers, motor homes, vehicles pulling trailers and enclosed semi-truck trailers.

Drivers are being instructed to reduce their speed to a maximum of 20 mph, turn on their four-way flashers and use the outside lane.

