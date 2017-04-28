Reward offered for information in murder case - WNEM TV 5

Reward offered for information in murder case

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities are offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest in a murder case. 

Davaunte Thompson, 22, was shot and killed at about 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 25, 2015 near the intersection of Flint Park Boulevard and North Saginaw Street in Flint. 

Crime Stoppers of Flint & Genesee County are offering a cash reward up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in his murder. 

If you have any information, please call 1-800-422-JAIL. 

