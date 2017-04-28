Breastfeeding advocates stage 'nurse-in' on Capitol lawn - WNEM TV 5

Breastfeeding advocates stage 'nurse-in' on Capitol lawn

A nationwide movement hopes to bring attention to breastfeeding in the workplace and the struggles new moms face every day.

On Friday, mothers and breastfeeding advocates staged a “nurse-in” on the Capitol lawn in Lansing.  

A nurse-in follows the same logic as a sit-in. Women participating will be breastfeeding or pumping on the lawn during the rally.

Supporters said this year is particularly important following the executive action to repeal the Affordable Care Act which provides mothers with time and accommodations to express breast milk at work.

Nearly half of the states across the country do not have workplace pumping laws and even fewer have laws that provide adequate protections.

"I'm here to support the moms who breastfeed and pump and I've been breast feeding for almost a year. So I'm just trying to support other moms out there," said Ashley Kebede, mom.

Kebede attended the nurse-in with her 8-month-old daughter.

Natosha Sage-El helped set up the nurse-in. She said it's a push back against criticism from those who don't approve of women breastfeeding in public.

"That it's not appropriate to breastfeed in public and even pumping is not OK, to pump in your car because you're semi in public. But for a mom who's breastfeeding, they need that time to express milk," Sage-El said.

