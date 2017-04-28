Habitual offender sentenced for strangling partner

A Mid-Michigan man will spend time behind bars after he was convicted for trying to strangle his partner.

Mark Vasquez Jr., 35, from Mt. Pleasant, was convicted by a federal jury on Jan. 26, 2017.

Prosecutors said on March 11, 2016, Vasquez strangled his partner to the point where she had trouble breathing.

It happened on the Isabella Reservation in Mt. Pleasant.

Vasquez had been convicted of domestic assault three previous times.

A judge Thursday sentenced Vasquez to 46 months in prison.

