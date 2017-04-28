Detroit Tigers to host 'Bark at the Park' in June

It's almost the dog days of summer and what furry pal doesn't enjoy a tail wagging good time at the ballpark?

The Detroit Tigers are hosting Bark at The Park on Tuesday, June 27 when the team hosts the Kansas City Royals. The game starts at 7:10 p.m.

The special event lets Tigers fans and their dogs enjoy the game at Comerica Park.

Tickets can be bought online only starting at 11 a.m. on May 3. Ticket packages are $48 each, which includes one dog ticket and one owner ticker.

All dogs must wear a name tag to the game and be accompanied by someone 18 years of age or older.

Maximum one dog per paid adult ticket.

Dog tickets are also extremely limited, so make sure you get them early.

