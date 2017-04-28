Fourth man charged in cellphone videotaped fight

Police have arrested a fourth man in connection with the videotaped beating of another man in downtown Detroit's Greektown restaurant and entertainment district.

The Wayne County prosecutor's office says Terrell Carter of Westland was arraigned Thursday on assault with intent to murder and other charges.

Authorities say Brandon Putnam was with friends early on April 16 when an argument with a group of about eight men turned into a fight. Putnam was beaten as he tried to help one of his friends.

The fight was recorded on cellphone video and posted online.

Carter's probable cause conference is May 4. His preliminary examination is May 11.

Stanley Faulk and Eddie Curry, both of Inkster, and Keith Harvey of Detroit already have been charged in the case.

