Search warrants in deadly hit-and-run crash turn up drugs

Authorities say two search warrants executed in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash led them to confiscate a dozen marijuana plants.

The deadly hit-and-run happened at 2:30 a.m. on April 28 on M-53 west of Thomas Road in Huron County’s Colfax Township.

The sheriff’s department said 38-year-old Sheila Peruski of Bad Axe and 21-year-old Cassandra Herron of Harbor Beach were walking in the eastbound lanes when a lighter colored SUV came up from behind and hit them both.

Christopher Harder, 41, of Elkton, was walking some distance behind the pair. He told police the vehicle stopped, but then continued onto Thomas Road and left.

Peruski was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Herron was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Investigators believe the trio set out to stargaze when the incident took place and that alcohol may have played a role.

Several hours later, at 6:40 a.m. deputies responded to reports of an SUV parked on Munford Road near M-19 in Bingham Township with a man sitting in the back seat.

Investigators determined it was the SUV in the incident, and took 21-year-old Nathan Lesoski into custody after having a blood test done.

Police also served two search warrants. One search warrant was for a home on Stein Road in Oliver Township. Investigators said this is where the driver of the SUV had left prior to the crash.

The second warrant was for the driver's SUV.

Between the two, investigators confiscated 12 marijuana plants, drug paraphernalia and a cell phone.

Lesoski is facing felony charges related to leaving an accident scene which caused death.

His bond was set at $10,000.

