2 arraigned in death of missing Michigan man

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
MACOMB COUNTY, MI (WNEM/AP) -

The remains of a teen who has been missing for more than a year have been found in a shallow grave in northern Macomb County.

Now two people have been arraigned in connection with his death.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children reported 19-year-old Stephen McAfee was last seen on March 10, 2016.

On Thursday police said the teen’s remains were found buried in a shallow grave behind a home in Macomb County after a friend of MacDonald's provided information on the case to police.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office says 19-year-old Andrew Fiacco also was charged and arraigned Friday with mutilating a body. His 18-year-old ex-girlfriend, Eevette MacDonald, was arraigned on charges of being an accessory after the fact and mutilating a body.

Investigators have no motive in his slaying, but have been told he was shot in another location.

Additional parts of McAfee's body have been found elsewhere in the county.
 

