2 arraigned in death of missing Michigan man

The remains of a teen who has been missing for more than a year have been found in a shallow grave in northern Macomb County.

Now two people have been arraigned in connection with his death.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children reported 19-year-old Stephen McAfee was last seen on March 10, 2016.

On Thursday police said the teen’s remains were found buried in a shallow grave behind a home in Macomb County after a friend of MacDonald's provided information on the case to police.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office says 19-year-old Andrew Fiacco also was charged and arraigned Friday with mutilating a body. His 18-year-old ex-girlfriend, Eevette MacDonald, was arraigned on charges of being an accessory after the fact and mutilating a body.

Investigators have no motive in his slaying, but have been told he was shot in another location.

Additional parts of McAfee's body have been found elsewhere in the county.



Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation)/Associated Press. All rights reserved.