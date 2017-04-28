Mom backs over 3-year-old son, listed in stable condition

A mom backs over her 3-year-old son and now that boy is hospitalized.

It happened at around 9 a.m. on April 28 in the 7300 block of Potter Road in Genesee County’s Davison Township.

Police report that the woman was backing her vehicle out of the garage, and when she looked back, she noticed her 3-year-old son laying in the middle of the driveway.

She told investigators that when she left the house the child was eating breakfast.

Another adult and child were also in the home.

It’s believed the boy got out of the house without anyone noticing.

At last check, he was listed in stable condition.

The accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.