Vehicle fire sends black smoke into the sky

BAY COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

If you saw thick black smoke in the sky over Bay County, it may have been from a vehicle fire.

A vehicle caught fire along M-13 or River Road, just south of Veterans Memorial Park at around 2:40 on Friday afternoon.

The vehicle was completely destroyed.

No word on any injuries.

