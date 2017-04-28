Job seekers land interviews at job fair - WNEM TV 5

Job seekers land interviews at job fair

Posted: Updated:
Posted By Brianna Owczarzak, Digital producer
By Samaia Hernandez
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

A job fair was hosted Friday in an effort to link members of the Flint and Genesee Chamber of Commerce with job seekers.

"This is a great opportunity for anyone who is looking for a job. Anyone who is hoping to transition and for an employer who is looking to find good applicants," said Rhetta Hunyady, with the Flint and Genesee Chamber.

Dozens of area companies set up shop at Baker College to meet with and interview candidates.

"It's important for our community because we want people to be successful in their lives and having a good solid job makes all the difference," Hunyady said.

People who attended the job fair said by doing so they were able to have face to face interactions with their potential employer.

"I fall asleep too easily you know, like sitting down. So something hands on would definitely be better," said Devon Costea, job seeker.

Costea has been unemployed for about a year. After visiting the job fair it's looking like he is closer to finding that hands on job he has been looking for.

"I already got two interviews set up for Tuesday and Wednesday," he said.

Daniel Clements, another job seeker, had an interview at the job fair.

"I was interviewed by Teachout Security and they let me know that they're really interested in me," Clements said.

He was trained in homeland security. He said he feels good about connecting with employers in his field.

"Cause I have the background and the credentials to upstand and be a security guard for them," Clements said.

In addition to on-site interviews, the job fair offered visitors access to a variety of community resources including career preparation, financial and health services.

