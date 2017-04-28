Tips for driving in construction zones - WNEM TV 5

Tips for driving in construction zones

Dozens of road construction projects are underway across Michigan, which is a good reminder to keep safe.

"When I see those orange cones I get very stressed out. It slows up the whole process, everything you got going on," said Myron Debardelaben, resident.

The orange cones are a sign construction season is in full force.

"Construction, really in the state of Michigan, can start as early as March and wrap up usually in November," said Jocelyn Hall, communications representative for the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Hall said construction can make driving in certain areas more challenging, even dangerous - especially for workers out in the open near moving vehicles.

She said there are some things you need to keep in mind before you get behind the wheel.

"The speed limit is going to be reduced, sometimes pretty significantly. We also want them to be really aware of their surroundings. If you're coming into a work zone, often cases there is workers present, equipment, lane shifts," Hall said.

She said if workers are not present you should follow the posted speed limit.

Failure to follow the laws could cost you big time. Hall said there's increased fines and penalties for a multitude of violations.

Debardelaben said he knows this is only the beginning.

"It's only going to get worse. The hotter it gets the worse it's gonna get. Cause there gonna be out there longer and longer. Right now it's not too bad. It's just getting started, but as summer comes it gonna get really bad," he said.

