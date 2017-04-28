Bringin' Back the 80s for a good cause

Frankenmuth is hosting its annual Bringin' Back the 80s festival this weekend.

While people enjoy the blast from the past they are also contributing to a worthwhile cause.

"I come here every year. I love it. I can't wait to do it all the time," said Gordie Papard, attendee.

The event, which began as a way to honor the memory of a loved one who died too soon, draws thousands of people each year.

It all began when one woman wanted to do something great in the name of her mother.

"I knew I wanted to do something as a fundraiser to give back to fight the battle," said Jeanna Rogner, event creator.

Kidney cancer claimed Jill Zehnder's life 18 years ago. She was 43.

Rogner said her mom loved the 80s and a throwback festival only made sense.

"There's a delicate balance between making it sad when you come here and trying to have a celebration when you come here. So we try to portray that we want to celebrate life and fight back," Rogner said.

All of the proceeds made during the two day festival go towards cancer research.

Last year Rogner was able to donate $80,000 to that fight. In total, the festival has raised more than $400,000.

"She was always, you know, liked to have a good time and wanted us to succeed in whatever we did. So I think this definitely is a success," Rogner said.

The people who celebrate the 80s said the weekend is made so much better with their dollars going towards fighting the good fight.

"And all of this supports cancer and sick people. So it's awesome," Papard said.

