Police respond after Saginaw home shot up - WNEM TV 5

Police respond after Saginaw home shot up

Posted: Updated:
Posted By Brianna Owczarzak, Digital producer
Connect
By Alana Holland, TV5 Reporter
Connect
Source: WNEM Source: WNEM
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

Seven bullets ripped through a Mid-Michigan home while the owner and her grandson were inside, but no one was hurt.

A week later she has a lot of questions and she said none of those have been answered because police have yet to investigate her report.

Melody Jackson lives in the Saginaw home with her 14-year-old grandson Marvis. The shooting happened April 25.

"I was in my bedroom looking at the TV with my light on and all of a sudden I heard some shots. Ain't thinking they were hitting my house," Jackson said.

About 2 a.m. she realized she was wrong and someone was shooting at her home. She ran to check on Marvis who was asleep in the next room.

"I was scared. I just got on the floor, grabbed the phone and called 911," Jackson said. "And then they started shooting and it scared me. So I laid down right there."

Eventually the shooting stopped and no one was injured.

"I never bothered nobody and for this to happen to me, it's just not right. Innocent people getting their house shot up, that's just not cool," Jackson said.

She filed a police report, but said she is still waiting for a detective to come investigate. She said she won't feel safe until whoever did this is off the streets.

A spokesperson for the Saginaw Police Department said they don't have the resources to quickly investigate every shooting and since no one was injured it could be a few days.

Now large bullet holes scatter around Jackson's home.

"My father bought this home in 69 and my mother died in 99 and left it to me in the will. And it's my home. And it's all I have," Jackson said.

The Saginaw Police Department said officers wrote a descriptive report of the incident and took more than 15 photos at the scene. Police also said their victim's rights coordinator called Jackson several times, but she never answered.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • BREAKING

    Hostage slain by escaped prison trusty identified

    Hostage slain by escaped prison trusty identified

    Friday, July 28 2017 3:23 PM EDT2017-07-28 19:23:03 GMT

    Authorities have identified the young woman who was kidnapped from David Wade Correctional Center Thursday afternoon and killed by an escaped inmate.

    More >

    Authorities have identified the young woman who was kidnapped from David Wade Correctional Center Thursday afternoon and killed by an escaped inmate.

    More >

  • Why intense workouts are leading to a life-threatening condition

    Why intense workouts are leading to a life-threatening condition

    (Source: CNN) "They say go big or go home. I probably should have went home," said Everett, a 33-year-old actor in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Courtesy Christopher Michael Everett.(Source: CNN) "They say go big or go home. I probably should have went home," said Everett, a 33-year-old actor in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Courtesy Christopher Michael Everett.

    Everett immediately went to the ER and was diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis. He stayed in the hospital for a week.

    More >

    Everett immediately went to the ER and was diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis. He stayed in the hospital for a week.

    More >

  • 1 dead in motorcycle accident

    1 dead in motorcycle accident

    Friday, July 28 2017 4:55 PM EDT2017-07-28 20:55:48 GMT
    (Source: WNEM)(Source: WNEM)

    A 38-year-old Saginaw man is dead after colliding his motorcycle with a minivan Friday afternoon.

    More >

    A 38-year-old Saginaw man is dead after colliding his motorcycle with a minivan Friday afternoon.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.