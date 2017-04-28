2 injured after ATV and school bus crash

Two people were injured after an ATV and a school bus collided Friday afternoon.

It happened about 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Cumber Road and Freiburger Road in Sanilac County's Austin Township.

A 56-year-old Snover man was driving a Yamaha Raptor 700 ATV northbound on Freiburger Road when he failed to yield at the stop sign and drove into the path of the school bus, the Sanilac County Sheriff's Department said.

The front of the bus struck the side of the ATV.

There was a 29-year-old male passenger on the ATV. Neither the passenger nor the driver were wearing helmets, the sheriff's department said.

The driver was taken to Huron Medical Center and the passenger was taken to St. Mary's Hospital for treatment.

The Ubly school bus had children on board during the crash, but none of them were injured, the sheriff's department said.

Alcohol may be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation, the sheriff's department said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.