2 injured after ATV and school bus crash - WNEM TV 5

2 injured after ATV and school bus crash

Posted: Updated:
WNEM WNEM
SANILAC COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Two people were injured after an ATV and a school bus collided Friday afternoon.

It happened about 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Cumber Road and Freiburger Road in Sanilac County's Austin Township.

A 56-year-old Snover man was driving a Yamaha Raptor 700 ATV northbound on Freiburger Road when he failed to yield at the stop sign and drove into the path of the school bus, the Sanilac County Sheriff's Department said.

The front of the bus struck the side of the ATV.

There was a 29-year-old male passenger on the ATV. Neither the passenger nor the driver were wearing helmets, the sheriff's department said.

The driver was taken to Huron Medical Center and the passenger was taken to St. Mary's Hospital for treatment.

The Ubly school bus had children on board during the crash, but none of them were injured, the sheriff's department said.

Alcohol may be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation, the sheriff's department said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • BREAKING

    Hostage slain by escaped prison trusty identified

    Hostage slain by escaped prison trusty identified

    Friday, July 28 2017 3:23 PM EDT2017-07-28 19:23:03 GMT

    Authorities have identified the young woman who was kidnapped from David Wade Correctional Center Thursday afternoon and killed by an escaped inmate.

    More >

    Authorities have identified the young woman who was kidnapped from David Wade Correctional Center Thursday afternoon and killed by an escaped inmate.

    More >

  • Why intense workouts are leading to a life-threatening condition

    Why intense workouts are leading to a life-threatening condition

    (Source: CNN) "They say go big or go home. I probably should have went home," said Everett, a 33-year-old actor in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Courtesy Christopher Michael Everett.(Source: CNN) "They say go big or go home. I probably should have went home," said Everett, a 33-year-old actor in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Courtesy Christopher Michael Everett.

    Everett immediately went to the ER and was diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis. He stayed in the hospital for a week.

    More >

    Everett immediately went to the ER and was diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis. He stayed in the hospital for a week.

    More >

  • 1 dead in motorcycle accident

    1 dead in motorcycle accident

    Friday, July 28 2017 4:55 PM EDT2017-07-28 20:55:48 GMT
    (Source: WNEM)(Source: WNEM)

    A 38-year-old Saginaw man is dead after colliding his motorcycle with a minivan Friday afternoon.

    More >

    A 38-year-old Saginaw man is dead after colliding his motorcycle with a minivan Friday afternoon.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.