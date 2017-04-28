White Sox rally late to top Tigers - WNEM TV 5

White Sox rally late to top Tigers

Posted: Updated:

DETROIT (AP) -- Geovany Soto broke open a tie game with a two-run single in the eighth inning, helping the Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 7-3 at Comerica Park on Friday night.
   Anthony Swarzak (2-0) pitched two scoreless innings for the White Sox, who won their fifth straight.
   Tigers reliever Alex Wilson (0-1) allowed two hits and two unearned runs in the eighth. Detroit third baseman Nick Castellanos committed two errors in the inning, and three in the game, leading to Soto's go-ahead hit.
   Former Tigers pitcher Mike Pelfrey started for Chicago and went 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs on six hits. He walked four and struck out two.
   Detroit got to Pelfrey early, jumping out to a 2-0 first-inning lead on Justin Upton's bases loaded, two-run single. The Tigers loaded the bases again that inning, but Jim Adduci grounded into a double play to end the threat.

Copyright Associated Press 2017. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.