Police seek identity of 4 men who pointed gun at kids - WNEM TV 5

Police seek identity of 4 men who pointed gun at kids

Posted: Updated:
By Michael Turner, News Producer
Connect
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Police need your help identifying four men accused of pointing a gun at two children.

According to a Oakland County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, two 12-year-olds were walking home from Clarkston Junior High around 3 p.m. Friday when four unknown males pointed a black and silver handgun at the students from within a tan sedan and shouted towards them.

It happened near Paramus Street in Independence Township.

As the kids ran home, one of the mothers was able to take a quick photo of the vehicle.

Anyone with information on this incident or recognizes this vehicle you are asked to call crime stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

