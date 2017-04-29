Advocacy agencies offer resources to victims of crime

The second annual Genesee County Crime Victims’ Resource Fair aims to bring together local advocacy agencies to support victims of crime and/or families affected by violence.

“We can connect with the community because we can't fight the crime ourselves,” said Ronnie Dahl. She’s a Public Information Officer with the Detroit ATF division and she says the Department of Justice relies on help from the community to solve crimes and ensure public safety.

“We need the community to know that we’re a resource for them, we have a lot of ways that they can report crime and feel safe while doing so,” said Dahl.

Over 20 agencies gathered at the Flint Farmer’s Market with hopes to show people there are services and resources available that otherwise may be unknown. “Strength. Resilience. Justice.” Is the event slogan and is organized by Crime Stoppers of Flint & Genesee County, YWCA of Greater Flint and Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office/Victim’s Advocate Office.

"As a family member of a victim myself, I wasn't aware of the different agencies that were out there and I thought if I don't know what's available to a family of a homicide victim, I’m sure there's a lot of other people who don't know either," said Julie Lopez.

She’s the Director of Crime Stoppers of Flint & Genesee County and says sometimes people are afraid to ask, “We just thought we’d put it here for everyone and hopefully more and more people will understand that there are a lot of things in this county that can help them,” said Lopez.

