Manafort-linked lobbying firm registers as foreign agent

A Washington lobbying firm that worked under the direction of two former campaign aides to President Donald Trump has registered with the Justice Department as a foreign agent.

The registration Friday by Mercury LLC comes as the Justice Department waits for Paul Manafort, the former Trump campaign chairman, to file as a foreign agent and disclose his role in influencing U.S. policy and public opinion on behalf of the pro-Russian Ukrainian Party of Regions and its leader, former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych.

A spokesman for Manafort said Friday that he was wrong when he told the AP this month that Manafort would register with the Justice Department. He said Manafort is considering his options.

The Associated Press reported in August that Manafort's consulting firm covertly orchestrated the lobbying operation.

