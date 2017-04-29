Volunteers help register Flint residents for pipe replacements

In order for Flint residents to have their pipes replaced, they must first give the OK to have the work done. On Saturday, volunteers from AARP were helping residents sign up for pipe replacement.

Tonya Smith said dealing with the water crisis has been difficult for her entire family.

"It's been a hectic most horrible time to have to go through. Bottles of water constantly to do coffee to boil water to do noodles to cook. Just to brush your teeth so you don't get all that stuff in ya," Smith said.

Smith said she breathed a sigh of relief when AARP members brought them the consent form so they could have their water service lines replaced.

Kimberley Bishop said getting the word out is important. That's why she teamed up with the Fast Start Program and spear-headed the effort.

"I hope that we get thousands of consent forms signed so on Monday I can present them to Fast Start and then the contractors will have lots to do," Bishop said.

Bishop said there are 55 volunteers out hoping to knock on at least 1,600 doors. By May and June, they hope to reach a total of 6,000 residents either by knocking on the doors or by mail.

Shannon Rembert went to school in Flint and brought his son out to volunteer.

"We are very sensitive to, you know, having clean water. some people take that for granted. And we have seen over the past few years how important it is to get people what they want," Rembert said.

Smith said she hopes one day this will all be a memory for her daughter and parents. Now that their consent forms are filled out, she looks forward to using the water normally again.

"It's a lot safer and better for the community to have the fresh pipes for the fresh water," Smith said.

The city of Flint is asking residents to watch for letters that ask them to sign and return the consent cards.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.