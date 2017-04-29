Michigan workplace fatalities highest in a decade last year

A state agency says 43 people were killed on the job in Michigan last year, and that's the state's highest number of workplace fatalities in a decade.

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration says about half of last year's workplace fatalities were due to falls. That's more than three times the number of fatal workplace falls Michigan saw in 2015.

Last year's 43 workplace deaths represent a 48 percent increase from the 29 such deaths Michigan saw in 2015.

MLive.com reports that while MIOSHA officials struggle to explain that one-year spike, some national safety experts say Michigan could do more to reduce the deaths.

Federal data show that Michigan's penalties for serious workplace violations are near the lowest amounts in the nation for serious violations.

