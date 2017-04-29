Tigers bullpen lets team down again

DETROIT (AP) -- Melky Cabrera led off the 10th inning with a solo homer off Justin Wilson and Avisail Garcia added an RBI triple, lifting the Chicago White Sox to a 6-4 win over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday.
Jose Abreu homered twice in his return to the lineup for Chicago.
The White Sox held onto a two-run lead in the 10th with David Robinson (1-0) making the most of a chance to pitch a second inning after losing a two-run advantage in the ninth.
Wilson (1-1) hadn't allowed a hit or a run in his first 11 appearances this season until Cabrera hit his first homer of the season.
Abreu, who played for the first time since leaving a game Wednesday with a hip injury, hit solo home runs to give the White Sox two-run leads in the third and eighth innings as he cleared the fences for the first time this season.
