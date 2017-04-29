Alma College STUNT team advances to STUNT national championship game

Dallas, Texas - The Alma College STUNT team advanced to the Division II championship game at the 2017 College STUNT National Championships on Saturday (April 29), defeating No. 3 Oklahoma Baptist University and top-seeded Davenport University at the Moody Coliseum on the campus of Southern Methodist University.

The Scots, seeded second in the field, will now play for the program's first-ever STUNT championship on Sunday, April 30, and will face the winner of the consolation semifinal between Davenport and No. 2 University of Central Oklahoma, which will take place at 3:15 p.m. (ET) on Sunday. The championship game will be held at 6:00 p.m. (ET) and will be broadcast live on ESPN3.com.

The highlight of the day was Alma's 20-19 victory over No. 1 Davenport in triple overtime, marking the first time in program history that the Scots have defeated the Panthers. It was also Davenport's first loss of the season and the first time since 2015 that the Panthers have lost a STUNT game.

"It's a very surreal moment," Head Coach Michelle Sabourin said. "We knew the pieces were there, we just needed to put them together. The team bought in and put out some of their best routines today.

"We've been getting close to DU over the last two years, but have never been able to see the lead through until the end. This was a huge win for our program and an amazing feeling to see their hard work pay off."

Alma and Davenport were tied, 6-6, at the half and DU took a 10-8 lead after three quarters, but the Scots stormed back in the fourth stanza, scoring eight points and winning two of the three routines to tie the game at 16-16 to force overtime.

In the first extra session, Davenport and Alma tied, 2-2, in the fourth quarter routine 1, then tied again in routine two of partner stunts with a point each in the second overtime. The Scots finally broke through with a win in routine three of pyramids to get the victory.

Alma opened the day with a 16-13 victory over Oklahoma Baptist. The game was tied at 5-5 at the half before the Scots began to pull away in the second half, outscoring OBU by a 3-2 margin in the third quarter before scoring eight points in the fourth quarter and winning two of the three final routines.

The Scots own a 14-2 STUNT record this season, with both of their losses coming against Davenport in the regular season.

About STUNT

STUNT is the fastest growing female sport in the country, according to USA Cheer. The sport takes the athletic skills of cheerleading - partner stunts, jumps, tumbling and pyramids - and creates a full, hour-long format that challenges teams in head-to-head competition. For more information about the sport, visit usacheer.net/stunt.

--Story courtesy of Alma College Athletics

