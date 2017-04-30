Animals find their 'furever' home on National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day

National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day is observed each year on April 30th. This day was created as a way to raise awareness for thousands of pets that are waiting for (and needing) adoption from the shelters.

"It was my dream, I approached my husband and said this is what I want to do," said Michelle Rankin. She is a co-owner of Passion for Paws in Freeland. It is a pet boutique and grooming salon as well as a safe haven for rescue animals.

"I love animals I started out as an animal control officer and decided that I wanted to have both sides of the spectrum, so I can go out and rescue, save, care for, and protect animals while housing them," Rankin said.

Passion for Paws acts as a foster home housing rescue animals for the non-profit organization Shelter Angels. Rankin says her entire family is involved as well as a number of volunteers. “We have a lot of people, a lot of volunteers that work for Shelter Angels that also house the animals for us and care for them and make sure that they have that home feeling,” Rankin said.

And while April 30th is recognized nationally as a day to adopt shelter pets, Rankin says every day is “Adopt a Shelter Pet Day” for her and her family.

"The love that these animals have is unconditional, it's amazing when I rescue an animal and they know that," said Rankin.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved