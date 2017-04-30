Journalists honor press freedom at a dinner without Trump

The White House Correspondents' Dinner hasn't been derailed by the absence of President Donald Trump and the Hollywood stars who often show up.

Prominent Washington journalists celebrated the First Amendment during the annual dinner, an event that lacked the glitter of past years.

With Trump sending his regrets, the attention was no longer focused on an in-person roasting of the commander in chief and his humorous remarks about politics and the press. Instead, speakers at the dinner promoted press freedom and responsibility and challenged Trump's accusations of dishonest reporting.

The stars of the night were Watergate reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein.



