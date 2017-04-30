Supreme Court to decide who pays for judge's legal mess - WNEM TV 5

Supreme Court to decide who pays for judge's legal mess

DETROIT (AP) -

 The Michigan Supreme Court will decide who's responsible for a big verdict against a Detroit-area judge.
   In 2011, Julie Pucci was awarded $734,000 and legal fees in a lawsuit against Dearborn Judge Mark Somers. She said her job as deputy court administrator was eliminated after she complained that he was sending religious messages on public stationery and proselytizing from the bench.
   Before the trial, Somers signed an order making Dearborn taxpayers responsible for any liability in the firing of employees. But the Michigan appeals court said the local court can't be forced to pay Pucci's award because the verdict against Somers' was in his "personal capacity."
   The Supreme Court said Friday it will hear arguments at a later date. Meanwhile, Pucci continues to collect a portion of Somers' salary.

