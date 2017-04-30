Swimmer injured in shark attack at Southern California beach - WNEM TV 5

Swimmer injured in shark attack at Southern California beach

Posted: Updated:
CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (AP) -

Authorities say a woman has been bitten by a shark in the waters off a popular Southern California beach.
   State park aide Travis Lara told the Orange County Register the victim was wading in the water when she was bitten along her upper thigh.
   The attack happened Saturday near San Onofre State Beach along the Camp Pendleton Marine base in San Diego County.
   Camp Sgt. Asia Sorenson told the San Diego Union-Tribune the civilian victim was airlifted to a hospital in unknown condition.
   The beach is closed Sunday.
   Nearly a year ago, a swimmer was bitten by a shark off Corona del Mar, about 25 miles (40.23 kilometers) to the north of the Saturday attack.
 

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.