NY lawmakers hatch plan to release Trump's state taxes

ALBANY, NY (AP) -

New York Democrats have hatched a plan to get a look at President Donald Trump's tax records by crafting a piece of specific legislation that does everything but mention him by name.
   The bill in New York's Legislature would require the state to release five years of state tax information for any president or vice president who files a New York state return.
   While Trump's state return wouldn't include all the details from his federal return, it would offer the public much more information about potential conflicts of interest or how Trump's finances would be affected by his tax cut proposal.
   The Democrat-led state Assembly is likely to support the measure but not the Senate, where Republicans are in charge. A Senate GOP spokesman called the bill a public relations stunt.
 

