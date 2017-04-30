Mid-Michigan grades President Donald Trump's first 100 days

President Donald Trump says he's making the grade for his first 100 days in office.

"I love doing it. I'm, you know, thoroughly enjoying it. It's always a challenge, like life itself is a challenge, but it's something that I really love and I think I've done a very good job at it," Trump said during an interview with Face the Nation.

Are voters in Mid-Michigan on the same page as the new president?

Shania Myers is from Swartz Creek where Hillary Clinton scored a victory in the November election. Myers said she voted for President Trump and has mixed feelings about his progress.

"I would probably give him a 'C.' Why? Probably because I'm not quite sure if he knows what he's doing," Myers said.

Myers said despite her low grade she would vote for the president all over again.

Linda Renusch lives in Lapeer and also gives the president a "C." She said she would give him a higher grade but is concerned about health care and taxes.

"I really do think the healthcare. I'd like to see that improved on. And no taxes on our social security and retirees social security. I'm really upset about that," Renusch said.

Trump lost eight counties in the state of Michigan with one of them being Genesee. From Grand Blanc to Flushing to Flint, voters seem to have much different views on the new administration.

"If you ask me he gets a "F+." He just wants to start war with everybody that he can," Maurice Bush said.

"I'd probably give him an "A." Positive notes on what America can be and where we are headed," Tim Garvock said.

"'F!' Why? Trump has made a lot of promises, has made a lot of things he hasn't completed. He has lied about and I just don't trust the man," John Herrick said.

Trump admits that being the president isn't as easy as he thought. Regardless of the grade people might give him here in Michigan, he said he's determined to fulfill his campaign promises.

"Well, it's a tough job. But I've had a lot of tough jobs. I've had things that were tougher, although I'll let you know that better at the end of eight years," Trump said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.