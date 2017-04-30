Person thrown from truck on I-675 - WNEM TV 5

Person thrown from truck on I-675

Posted: Updated:
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

A Mid-Michigan highway is back open after a horrific crash in Saginaw County. 

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes of I-675. 

Officials said a truck flipped onto its roof and one person was thrown from the vehicle. 

The freeway was shut down for at least five hours in both directions as emergency crews worked to clear the area. 

It's unclear what caused the accident.

The condition of the victim is unknown. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.