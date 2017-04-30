Tigers snap four-game losing streak - WNEM TV 5

Tigers snap four-game losing streak

DETROIT (AP) -- Jose Iglesias doubled and drove in three runs, and the Detroit Tigers ended a four-game losing streak with a 7-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.

Jordan Zimmermann (3-1) picked up a sloppy victory, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks in five-plus innings. He struck out five and gave up one homer.

Miguel Gonzalez (3-1) allowed seven runs on a career-high 14 hits in six innings. He walked one and struck out one as the White Sox lost their six-game winning streak.

The White Sox took a 1-0 lead in the first when Melky Cabrera singled with two outs and Jose Abreu followed with a triple off the out-of-town scoreboard in deep right-center.

Justin Upton's fifth homer tied the game in the second. He then led off the fourth with a single, moved to second on Alex Avila's hit and scored on Jim Adduci's double to left-center field.

