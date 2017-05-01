TRAFFIC ALERT: Speed limit increasing on several highways - WNEM TV 5

TRAFFIC ALERT: Speed limit increasing on several highways

Starting Monday, drivers have the go ahead to put the pedal to the metal. 

MDOT will be replacing speed limit signs on I-75, north of US 10. Now, drivers will be allowed to drive up to 75 miles per hour all the way to Sault St. Marie. 

The speed limit will also be replaced today on US-127 between Ithaca and I-75. 

More speed limit changes will occur throughout the month. 

