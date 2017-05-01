New security measures at Cedar Point this season

Those making the trip to the roller coaster capital of the world can expect slightly longer wait times as they enter the park.

CBS News reports the parent company of Cedar Point Amusement Park announced another level of security with the addition of metal detectors this season.

The Cedar Fair LP said it’s adding the new security measures at all their parks in addition to checking bags, backpacks and other items carried into the park.

“It’s just an evolution of our park security to make everybody feel more safe,” said Tony Clark, Cedar Point’s spokesman told The Toledo Blade.

Cedar Point opens for the season on May 6 and 7, then closes for four days. The park will then be open daily May 12 through Labor Day.

The newly expanded water park called Cedar Point Shores is set to debut on May 27.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.