AAA: Statewide average gas prices fall 10 cents

DEARBORN, MI (AP) -

AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have fallen by about 10 cents per gallon in the past week.

The Dearborn-based auto club says late Sunday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.42 per gallon. That's about 11 cents more than it was at the same point last year.

AAA says the lowest average price was about $2.35 per gallon in the Traverse City area. The highest average was about $2.51 per gallon in the Jackson area. It's the fifth week in a row that the Jackson area recorded the highest average price in Michigan.

The Detroit-area's average was down about 8 cents from last week to about $2.42 per gallon.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

