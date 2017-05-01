More than 300 homes without power in Midland County - WNEM TV 5

More than 300 homes without power in Midland County

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Hundreds of homes are left in the dark Monday morning in Midland County.

Consumers Energy reports 373 customers without power north of Midland Township. The outages were reported just after 4:30 a.m.

The cause of the outage is not known at this time, but an estimated restoration time is set for 9:45 a.m. 

Midland Christian School is closed for the day due to the power outage. 

