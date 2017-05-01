More than 300 homes without power in Midland County

Hundreds of homes are left in the dark Monday morning in Midland County.

Consumers Energy reports 373 customers without power north of Midland Township. The outages were reported just after 4:30 a.m.

The cause of the outage is not known at this time, but an estimated restoration time is set for 9:45 a.m.

Midland Christian School is closed for the day due to the power outage.

