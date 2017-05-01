The name of April the giraffe's calf is... - WNEM TV 5

The name of April the giraffe's calf is...

Posted: Updated:
Source: Animal Adventure Park Source: Animal Adventure Park
NEW YORK -

The baby giraffe born at an upstate New York zoo to internet star April has a name.

Animal Adventure Park owner Jordan Patch announced Monday on ABC's "Good Morning America" that the male calf born April 15 has been named Tajiri, a Swahili word that means hope.

The name was the winning entry in the zoo's online contest. The giraffe will be called "Taj" for short.

The zoo's live stream of April's pregnancy was the second most live-viewed channel in YouTube's history, with more than 232 million live views from late February through Taj's birth. More than 1.2 million viewers were watching when April gave birth.

The contest to name the calf charged $1 per vote. The proceeds will be split among zoo upgrades, wild giraffe conservation and for children with unexpected medical expenses.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.