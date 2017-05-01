WNEM-TV5 named Best Website in the state, 3rd year in a row

For the third year in a row, WNEM-TV5 has been named Best Website in the state by the Associated Press.

TV5 received the first-place award for 2016 on Sunday, April 30 at the AP awards banquet in Lansing.

It was presented to TV5’s digital staff from the Michigan Associated Press Media Editors.

TV5 was judged against all of Michigan’s TV stations, except those in the Detroit Area.

WNEM-TV5's own David Custer came in second place for Best Investigative Reporting for his story on the Juvenile Lifer Law.

