1,530 pets find forever homes thanks to one-day adoption event

Cathy Bissell with one of the newly adopted dogs! (Source: BISSELL Pet Foundation)

More than 1,500 pets across the state are safe inside their forever homes thanks to a one-day adoption event in Michigan.

Empty The Shelters is a free adoption event made possible this year by BISSELL Pet Foundation and a generous donation from Meijer. This weekend’s event was one of BPF’s largest in Michigan and included rescues and shelters from the upper and lower peninsulas.

All adoption fees were covered, which ranged from $60 for cats to $150 for dogs.

“This was a critical day for the thousands of pets who are no longer in shelters and for the incredible animal rescue workers who need this positive boost to continue to do their lifesaving work,” exclaimed Cathy Bissell, founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “We are so grateful for our dedicated partner organizations and the families who opened their hearts to adoption today and understood the impact this will make. Together we are emptying Michigan’s shelters and saving lives!”

The organization reported 1,530 pets from 66 shelters throughout the state found their forever homes.

During the week prior to Empty The Shelters, nearly an additional 1,000 pets were adopted thanks to families visiting the shelters.

A total of 22 shelters reported being mostly or completely emptied.

The breakdown for adoptions during Empty The Shelters was:

710 dogs

807 cats

18 others

TV5's Ashlyn Hill spoke with a local rescue about the awareness National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day brings to shelter animals. Click here to see her report.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.