Documentary about local wounded soldier now on Netflix

The inspirational story of a local wounded soldier will now be available on Netflix.

The short film is titled Travis: A Soldier’s Story. It tells the story of Travis Mills, a Vassar-native.

In April 2012, Mills was on patrol during his third tour in Afghanistan when he put his bag down on an improvised explosive device.

Within 20 seconds of the IED explosion, a fast-working medic affixed tourniquets to all four of Mills’ limbs to ensure he wouldn’t bleed to death.

The medic saved Mills’ life, but not his limbs.

Mills is now a quadruple amputee, and one of only five servicemen from any military branch who has survived such an injury during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The film documents Mills’ daily life and shows him open about the injury.

Thanks to the overwhelming support, the award-winning film is now available on Netflix.

Mills now lives in Manchester, Maine. He and his wife already have a daughter and recently announced they are expecting a little boy.

