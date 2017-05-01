Dog euthanized after critically injuring Michigan couple

Police say a dog that critically injured two people in suburban Detroit has been euthanized.

Roseville police responded Sunday night to a report of a dog mauling and found a 52-year-old woman outside a home covered in blood. She said she was attacked by her son's pit bull and they found a 51-year-old man unconscious inside the home.

A statement Tuesday from police says the woman's condition has improved to good. Police say the man has undergone extensive surgery and is in serious condition. Police said Monday he was the woman's husband, but on Tuesday said he's her boyfriend.

The attack happened after the woman let the dog out of a crate. Police used a stun gun on the animal before it was captured and it was euthanized Monday.

