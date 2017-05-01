Firefighters, police strut LuLaRoe leggings for fundraiser

What happens when firemen and cops believe in a cause? A cause to help a brother’s family?

They do the unthinkable…

The Village of Holly Fire Department is hosting a LuLaRoe fundraiser in honor of their late fire captain, Andy Greene, and his family.

To raise awareness for the effort, the fire department posted photos and a YouTube video of several firefighters and officers donning the popular buttery smooth leggings.

The pop-up fundraiser will be held Saturday, May 20 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 313 S. Broad Street in Holly.

The event will host 12 different retailers, a silent auction and more. A Facebook group for the event has been created, you can find it by clicking here.

You can also make donations in honor of Capt. Greene at the Holly Fire Department.

Greene passed away from cancer in April. Proceeds from the benefit will go to his children.

"He loved the fire department. He loves his family, his children. You know, big loss for us," Capt. Dan Myers said.

The fundraiser got started after one of the firefighters made a joke to LuLaRoe consultant Taimi Elizabeth.

"How he would wear some leggings and I grabbed that idea and ran with it. I said that would be awesome," Elizabeth said. "I was lucky to have amazing guys come out here and wear some buttery soft leggings."

The firefighters said this fundraiser makes perfect sense because Greene was quite the jokester and he would have done something like this himself.

"If he were here and he had to do it, he'd do it and just have a blast with it," Myers said.

To watch the YouTube video, click here.

