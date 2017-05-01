May schedule for mobile food pantry released

Families can get nutritious food that may limit the effects of lead exposure during mobile food pantry hours set for May at locations throughout Flint.

The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services have announced the upcoming schedule for mobile food pantry stops to distribute foods rich in calcium, vitamin C and iron.

Each family will receive nutritional food such as tuna, baked beans, potatoes, cereal and carrots.

The program is funded through the more than $249 million in state taxpayer funds that have been provided to help the residents of Flint.

Food distribution sites remain open while supplies last. Upcoming dates are:

Saturday, May 6, at 11 a.m. – Flint First Wesleyan Church, 3825 Davison Road.

Wednesday, May 10, at 1 p.m. – Salem Lutheran Church, 2610 Martin Luther King Ave.

Friday, May 12, at 9:30 a.m. – Flint Muslim Food Pantry, 4400 S. Saginaw St.

Friday, May 12, at 2 p.m. – Berston Field House, 3300 N. Saginaw St.

Saturday, May 13, at 10 a.m. – Calvary United Methodist Church, 2111 Flushing Road.

Tuesday, May 16, at noon – St. Michael Catholic Church, 609 E. Fifth Ave.

Wednesday, May 17, 10 a.m. – Hispanic Tech Center, 2101 Lewis St.

Friday, May 19, noon – St. Luke’s New Life Center, 3115 Lawndale St.

Saturday, May 20, 11 a.m. – Higher Quality of Life, 5601 N. Saginaw St.

Wednesday, May 24, 1 p.m. – Salem Lutheran Church, 2610 Martin Luther King Ave.

Thursday, May 25, 10 a.m. – Metropolitan Baptist Tabernacle, 930 E. Myrtle Ave.

Thursday, May 25, noon – United Methodist Community Center, 4601 Clio Road.

Friday, May 26, 10 a.m. – My Brother’s Keeper, 101 N. Grand Traverse St.

Tuesday, May 30, 1 p.m. – New Birth Church, 3918 Blackington Ave.

Wednesday, May 31, at noon – St. Michael Catholic Church, 609 E. Fifth Ave.

