Weaver responds to 'hype' remark concerning water crisis

Mayor Karen weaver released a statement Monday in response to some controversial remarks from state officials.

At a conference in Grand Rapids, MDEQ official Bryce Feightner said "hype" was partially to blame for the problems in Flint concerning the water crisis.

Weaver released a statement in response to the comment, saying:

“It was surprising and unfortunate to hear Bryce Feightner, someone who has been in Flint for months to assist the City in the recovery of the water crisis, make the remarks he made while speaking at a conference at Grand Valley State University last week. I feel it is disappointing, damaging and also irresponsible for an MDEQ official to say that ‘hype’ hurt the people of Flint even more than the water crisis itself. All of the studies I have seen show the main cause of the water crisis was indeed the switch to the Flint River without the proper corrosion control being in place. It’s puzzling to hear Bryce all of a sudden dispute that. People often ask me, “How do we rebuild the residents’ trust?” Well, statements like this made by a government official that goes against everything so many have been working toward based on facts presented by scientists and other experts, certainly doesn’t help."

